Johnsburg residents asked to shelter in place, McHenry County Sheriff's Office says

JOHNSBURG, Ill. (WLS) -- Authorities in McHenry County have asked residents of Johnsburg to shelter in place Wednesday morning.

The McHenry County Sheriff's Office said there is a heavy police presence in the area of Hamlin Drive and Fillmore Road.

The sheriff's office said any residents in the area should shelter in place until advised otherwise and to avoid the are until further notice.

Authorities have not provided details on what has prompted the alert.