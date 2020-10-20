stabbing

McKinley Park stabbing wounds at least 3 people, Chicago Fire Department says

CHICAGO -- At least three people were wounded in a stabbing Monday in McKinley Park.

Authorities responded about 7:10 p.m. to the 3300 block of South Claremont Avenue and found three people with stab wounds, Chicago fire officials said.

Two were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious-to-critical condition, while a third was taken to St. Anthony Hospital in fair-to-serious condition, fire officials said.

The suspect was taken to St. Anthony's with an unknown injury, fire officials said.

Chicago police could not immediately provide details.

Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagomckinley parkchicago crimechicago violencestabbingchicago fire department
STABBING
Security guard stabbed in South Loop
Woman stabbed near 95th Street Red Line station: CPD
Woman fatally stabbed, shot on NW Side; 1 in custody: police
Man stabbed while riding CTA Green Line train in Loop
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago could return to Phase 3 rules due to surging COVID-19 cases
IL positivity rate rises for 13th consecutive day; 3,113 new cases reported
COVID-19 surge prompts Elmhurst schools to go remote
Debate commission to mute candidates during opponent's response
'Lightscape' installation on State Street to be removed
Property tax increase, layoffs reportedly part of Mayor Lightfoot's budget proposal
Chicago FOP offices closed due to COVID-19
Show More
Latest alleged plotter charged in MI governor kidnapping scheme held on cash bond
$500 grants available for eligible restaurant workers
Mysterious couple found after drone captures stunning photo in Lincoln Park
Trump dismisses pandemic, rips Fauci as 'disaster' in campaign call
Union Station makes voting as easy as commuting
More TOP STORIES News