McKinley Park stabbing wounds at least 3 people, Chicago Fire Department says

CHICAGO -- At least three people were wounded in a stabbing Monday in McKinley Park.Authorities responded about 7:10 p.m. to the 3300 block of South Claremont Avenue and found three people with stab wounds, Chicago fire officials said.Two were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious-to-critical condition, while a third was taken to St. Anthony Hospital in fair-to-serious condition, fire officials said.The suspect was taken to St. Anthony's with an unknown injury, fire officials said.Chicago police could not immediately provide details.