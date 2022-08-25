Mega Millions $1.34B winning ticket sold in Des Plaines not yet claimed, IL lottery officials say

Someone in suburban Des Plaines won the $1.34 billion jackpot in Friday night's Mega Millions jackpot drawing.

DES PLAINES, Ill. (WLS) -- One lucky person in Illinois became a billionaire last month after hitting the $1.34 billion Mega Millions jackpot drawing.

But nearly 30 days after purchasing the record-breaking ticket at a gas station in Des Plaines, the winner has yet to come forward, Illinois lottery officials said. They have 12 months from the draw date to claim their winnings.

"For a prize of this magnitude, it's not unusual for the winner to take a while to claim," said Illinois Lottery Director Harold Mays. "I'm sure they're going through a range of emotions."

Winners of prizes of $250,000 or more can choose to remain anonymous in Illinois, lottery officials said. They encourage winners to sign the back of their ticket, seek legal advice and call the Lottery Player Hotline at 1-800-252-1775 to arrange a private appointment to claim their prize.

"We will work closely with the winner to respect any wishes for privacy, and support them in any way we can to provide a positive winning experience," Mays said.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Speedway #4250 on Touhy Avenue in Des Plaines, according to lottery officials.

But if you weren't the lucky winner, there's always Thursday night's draw, lottery officials said. That Mega Millions jackpot is $36 million.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350.

Mega Millions are sold in 45 states, Washington DC and the US Virgin Island. It's played every Tuesday and Friday night, In the 20-year history of the game, 221 players have scooped the Mega Millions jackpot.

Top five Mega Millions jackpots won

1. $1.5 billion - South Carolina, October 2018

2. $1 billion - Michigan, January 2021

3. $656 million - Illinois, Kansas, Maryland, March 2012

4. $648 million - California, Georgia, December 2013

5. $543 million - California, July 2018

