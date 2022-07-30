Mega Millions $1.28B jackpot winning ticket sold in Illinois, lottery officials say

Someone in Illinois won the $1.28 billion jackpot in Friday night's Mega Million's jackpot drawing.

Someone in Illinois won the $1.28 billion jackpot in Friday night's Mega Million's jackpot drawing.

Mega Millions officials confirm to ABC News at least one shows at least one ticket matching all five of the numbers plus the Mega Ball was sold in Illinois. The Illinois lottery website also shows an Illinois winner.

"Any additional information is pending as Mega Millions completes the balancing process among participating lotteries. Once complete we will issue a release on the Mega Millions website," officials said.

The winning numbers are: 13 - 36 - 45 - 57 - 67 MegaBall: 14

Friday's jackpot was the lottery's second-largest prize in its 20-year history, and it came with a cash value option of $742.2 million.

The State of Illinois is a winner too. A portion of the millions of dollars in lottery sales go towards public education and special causes.

The next drawing is Tuesday at 11:00 p.m. ET, according to the lottery's website.

MORE: What are the odds of winning the Mega Millions lottery jackpot?

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350.

LIST: 10 biggest Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots won in US lottery history

Mega Millions are sold in 45 states, Washington DC and the US Virgin Island. It's played every Tuesday and Friday night, In the 20-year history of the game, 221 players have scooped the Mega Millions jackpot.

Top five Mega Millions jackpots won

1. $1.5 billion - South Carolina, October 2018

2. $1 billion - Michigan, January 2021

3. $656 million - Illinois, Kansas, Maryland, March 2012

4. $648 million - California, Georgia, December 2013

5. $543 million - California, July 2018

WATCH | Do's and don'ts of winning the Mega Millions lottery jackpot