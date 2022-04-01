Man killed in Melrose Park hit-and-run; police search for driver

MELROSE PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- The Melrose Park Police Department's investigation is in full swing as they continue their search for the hit-and-run driver responsible for claiming the life of a west suburban man, who they identified as 61-year-old Alfonso Parra.
Now, investigators said the Stone Park resident had just gotten of the bus and was crossing the street when he was struck by a dark SUV.
This happened just before 6:00 a.m. Friday. That SUV was traveling in the southbound lanes when it struck Parra.
Police, at this point, are still continuing the search for surveillance video and also, any other type of evidence they can find to try to identify the driver and that vehicle. In the meantime, the victim was rushed to an area hospital, where he later died.
Of course, his family has been distraught as the investigation continues.
