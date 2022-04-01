Car crash leads to light pole falling into West Town building, damaging 3rd story window

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Light pole falls into West Town building after being hit by car

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A car crashed into two street poles in Chicago's West Town neighborhood, causing one of them to fall and damage a building Thursday night, police said.

A car was driving in the 2900-block of West North Avenue at about 11:14 p.m. when it stuck two street poles, causing one to fall into a building and smash through a window on the third floor.

SEE ALSO: Norwood Park crash: Driver slams into 2 homes, causing one to partially collapse

The Department of Streets and Sanitation responded to the scene to secure exposed wires and remove the poles.

No one was injured. The driver was issued citations.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagowest towncar crashcar into building
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
CTA service resumes after body found on tracks at Belmont
Woman, 72, shot while walking on sidewalk on North Side: CPD
2 shot, killed inside car on NW Side after argument with driver: CPD
Prepaid gas, CTA cards to be made available to Chicagoans: Lightfoot
Oscars producer speaks on behind the scenes after Smith slapped Rock
Russian forces leaving Chernobyl after radiation exposure
2 dead in Morgan Park house fire, CFD says
Show More
Chicago street sweeping season begins Friday
Teen who died at FL park was turned away from other rides: Cousin
Teens struggling with mental health amid pandemic: CDC
Family seeks help in solving West Side murder of Oak Park man
Irvin targeted in new attack ad launched by Democratic group
More TOP STORIES News