Car crash leads to light pole falling into West Town building, damaging 3rd story window

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A car crashed into two street poles in Chicago's West Town neighborhood, causing one of them to fall and damage a building Thursday night, police said.A car was driving in the 2900-block of West North Avenue at about 11:14 p.m. when it stuck two street poles, causing one to fall into a building and smash through a window on the third floor.The Department of Streets and Sanitation responded to the scene to secure exposed wires and remove the poles.No one was injured. The driver was issued citations.