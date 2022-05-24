sales

2022 Memorial Day sales affected by inflation, but shoppers can still score major deals

The good news? Appliances in short supply earlier this year are becoming more readily available as supply chain issues ease.
Best Memorial Day sales amid rising inflation, shortages

Memorial Day Weekend is a great time to host a barbeque, but it's also the perfect reason to invest in a grill!

Despite supply chain shortages and inflation concerns, shoppers can find great 2022 Memorial Day sales on summer items if they know where to look.

Unfortunately, this year's deals won't be the sweetest, said Patrick Penfield, an expert on supply chain management.

"That's because of inflation," Penfield told "Good Morning America." "The things that are going to be short in demand [will be] anything for outside -- your grills, your lawnmowers, your patio furniture. Those are short in supply."

Penfield said shoppers on the hunt for backyard items should grab any deals they can find, even if the discount is small.

These sales include $100 off Nexgrill propane gas grills at Home Depot and 50% off Allen + Roth patio chairs at Lowes.

The good news? Appliances in short supply earlier this year are becoming more readily available as supply chain issues ease, meaning more opportunities for deals.

Discounts include $370 off LG washing machines at Best Buy.

"Sale items are going to be on large appliances -- your refrigerators, washer-dryers, dishwashers," said Jill Gonzalez, an analyst at WalletHub. "Right now, retailers want to get the old models ... off of their sales floors and bring in the new models."

Consumers will also find a bit of price movement with tech, like Apple AirPods on sale at Amazon for $149, $30 off its original listing price.

Clothing is also seeing some deals: J.Crew select children's clothes are up to 50% off, and The Gap is discounting 40% entire purchases now through Wednesday.

Yet with base prices still at staggering highs, experts advise shoppers to hold off on purchases this summer if possible.
