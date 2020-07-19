coronavirus chicago

Newsviews: Addressing Trauma

By Kay Cesinger
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The COVID-19 pandemic and gun violence are some of the things causing trauma right now.

Trauma can affect a person's psychological and physical health.

Rush University Medical Center's Community Behavioral Health is partnering with community organizations on Chicago's West Side to get people the help they need.

Dr. Anne Rufa, a clinical/community psychologist at Rush University Medical Center spoke with ABC 7 Chicago about trauma and the work that's being done.

For more information, visit iamablecenter.org. I AM ABLE is a faith-based trauma-informed care agency providing care from birth to end-of-life. It is a nonprofit that has served the communities in Chicago and its surrounding areas for nearly three decades.
