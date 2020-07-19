Newsviews: Addressing Trauma

Trauma can affect a person's psychological and physical health.
WATCH: NEWSVIEWS PART 1
WATCH: NEWSVIEWS PART 2
Rush University Medical Center's Community Behavioral Health is partnering with community organizations on Chicago's West Side to get people the help they need.
Dr. Anne Rufa, a clinical/community psychologist at Rush University Medical Center spoke with ABC 7 Chicago about trauma and the work that's being done.
For more information, visit iamablecenter.org. I AM ABLE is a faith-based trauma-informed care agency providing care from birth to end-of-life. It is a nonprofit that has served the communities in Chicago and its surrounding areas for nearly three decades.