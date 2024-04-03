Attorney General Merrick B. Garland to speak at gun violence prevention conference in Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- U.S. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland will speak on crime prevention in Chicago on Wednesday.

Garland is in the city for the second annual Community Violence Prevention and Intervention Grantee Conference.

The conference is a Justice Department program where federal government, state and local leaders discuss violence prevention strategies across the country.

The meeting is happening at the Hyatt Regency Chicago in the Loop.

