'Wow!': Asteroid over southern England caught on camera

An asteroid flashing brightly was caught on camera in Europe.

SEAFORD, England -- A meteoroid was filmed moving through the sky over southern England early Monday morning.

Footage by Twitter user @KrisztiUk shows the one-meter object, described by the European Space Agency (ESA) as a small asteroid, flashing brightly over Seaford, England just before 3 a.m.

"Can't believe I actually caught it. Wow!" the caption accompanying the video said.

The ESA tweeted that Sar2667 was expected to "safely" strike the Earth's atmosphere over northern France shortly before 4 a.m. local time (3 a.m. local time in England).

"This is just the seventh time an #asteroidimpact has ever been predicted before it happens." the ESA tweeted. "A sign of the rapid advancements in global asteroid detection capabilities!"