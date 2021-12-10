CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said they are seeking to identify a suspect who was seen carrying a gun near a downtown Metra station.
He was seen Thursday afternoon with a silver rifle around 2:00 p.m. at a parking garage in the 400 block of South La Salle Street, police said.
SEE ALSO | Bond denied for man charged in Chinatown murder; prosecutors have 'no clue' why he opened fire
The man was wearing a black winter jacket and dark jeans with a red bandana in his back pocket, police said. He also had a silver backpack.
He was last seen walking northbound in the Loop from the Metra station, police said.
Chicago police did not provide further information about the incident.
Chicago police seek man seen with rifle in the Loop near Metra station
GUN SAFETY
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News