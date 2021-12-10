gun safety

Chicago police seek man seen with rifle in the Loop near Metra station

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said they are seeking to identify a suspect who was seen carrying a gun near a downtown Metra station.

He was seen Thursday afternoon with a silver rifle around 2:00 p.m. at a parking garage in the 400 block of South La Salle Street, police said.

The man was wearing a black winter jacket and dark jeans with a red bandana in his back pocket, police said. He also had a silver backpack.

He was last seen walking northbound in the Loop from the Metra station, police said.

Chicago police did not provide further information about the incident.
