Metra selling monthly passes for $100 starting in July

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Metra riders could see some big savings as the travel agency announced a plan to sell $100 monthly passes.The "Super Saver" monthly passes will be valid for unlimited travel throughout the Chicago area.The passes are being offered as a three-month pilot starting with July."Put simply, this is a great deal. For the price of a tank of gas, or a trip to a baseball game, you can travel all over the Chicago area on Metra for a month," said Metra Executive Director/CEO Jim Derwinski. "High gas prices already make Metra an affordable option versus driving, but this new monthly 'Super Saver' pass makes the choice even clearer."A reduced fare pass for eligible seniors, K-12 students and children will cost $70.The July passes will go on sale starting on June 20.The process for buying the Super Saver passes will b the same as buying the regular monthly pass.Metra will continue to sell $6 day passes and for unlimited travel within one to three fare zones in a single day and the $10 day pass for unlimited travel.