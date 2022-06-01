Traffic

Metra selling monthly passes for $100 starting in July

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team

[File photo.]

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Metra riders could see some big savings as the travel agency announced a plan to sell $100 monthly passes.

The "Super Saver" monthly passes will be valid for unlimited travel throughout the Chicago area.

The passes are being offered as a three-month pilot starting with July.

"Put simply, this is a great deal. For the price of a tank of gas, or a trip to a baseball game, you can travel all over the Chicago area on Metra for a month," said Metra Executive Director/CEO Jim Derwinski. "High gas prices already make Metra an affordable option versus driving, but this new monthly 'Super Saver' pass makes the choice even clearer."

A reduced fare pass for eligible seniors, K-12 students and children will cost $70.The July passes will go on sale starting on June 20.

The process for buying the Super Saver passes will b the same as buying the regular monthly pass.

Metra will continue to sell $6 day passes and for unlimited travel within one to three fare zones in a single day and the $10 day pass for unlimited travel.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficchicagoloopmetra
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Elk Grove mother killed, 2 children injured in parasailing accident
Mother sues after zip line harness rope tangles around her neck
Man dies after being rescued near Northerly Island
Richard Irvin for governor: Aurora mayor will not be in Pride parade
Uvalde police forces no longer cooperating with investigation: Source
Filipino nurses in America: The unseen, unsung, untold story
IL residents can again use bird feeders, baths
Show More
Chicago Weather: Mostly sunny, cooler Wednesday
Oak Lawn police investigating shooting near gas station
Washington University basketball player from St. Charles dies at 22
2 teens shot in front of South Shore home
Mexican cartel boss charged with drug trafficking in Chicago
More TOP STORIES News