Metra selling monthly passes for $100 starting in July

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Metra riders could see some big savings as the travel agency announced a plan to sell $100 monthly passes.
The "Super Saver" monthly passes will be valid for unlimited travel throughout the Chicago area.
The passes are being offered as a three-month pilot starting with July.
"Put simply, this is a great deal. For the price of a tank of gas, or a trip to a baseball game, you can travel all over the Chicago area on Metra for a month," said Metra Executive Director/CEO Jim Derwinski. "High gas prices already make Metra an affordable option versus driving, but this new monthly 'Super Saver' pass makes the choice even clearer."
A reduced fare pass for eligible seniors, K-12 students and children will cost $70.The July passes will go on sale starting on June 20.
The process for buying the Super Saver passes will b the same as buying the regular monthly pass.
Metra will continue to sell $6 day passes and for unlimited travel within one to three fare zones in a single day and the $10 day pass for unlimited travel.
