Metra offers $10 All-Day pass, expands service

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Metra is set to expand service for riders Monday.

Additional morning and evening express trains are being added to the Southwest Service, Heritage Corridor andthe North Central Service lines.

Metra also has a new $10 All-Day Pass available through at least July 31st.

Metra has strongly encouraged customers to buy the $10 pass in the Ventra app, which allows for a "Touch Less, Pay Less" option to ride trains safely and affordably.

"If you are ready to come back to Metra, we are ready for you," said Metra CEO/Executive Director Jim Derwinski in statement. "We know our riders will have concerns returning to public transportation and we want them to know that we are addressing those concerns. We are heavily cleaning and disinfecting trains every day. We also have onboard plans to create social distance and keep people safe. As an example, using the Ventra app to take advantage of this $10 offer will create distance and help save them money."
