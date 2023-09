MIDLOTHIAN, Ill. (WLS) -- All inbound and outbound traffic on the Metra Rock Island Line is halted after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a train Friday morning.

Metra said train #403 struck a pedestrian near Midlothian.

Metra said extensive delays are expected.

A Metra spokesperson said it is believed ti be an accident and the man had paid for a ticket and was running to catch a train when he was hit.