Extensive delays on UPN line expected, Metra says

Metra train hits car in Glencoe, police say

A Metra train crashed into a car on the tracks Friday night in Glencoe near Old Green Bay Road and Maple Hill, police said.

GLENCOE, Ill. (WLS) -- A Metra train hit a car Friday night in the northern suburbs.

The crash happened around 11:45 p.m. near Old Green Bay Road and Maple Hill in Glencoe, police said.

Two people managed to exit the car before the crash, police said.

No injuries were reported.

Inbound and outbound trains on the Metra UPN line were moving again Saturday morning.

Metra warned customers to expect extensive delays.