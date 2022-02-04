train crash

Metra train crashes into stalled school bus; driver gets kids to safety minutes before collision

The bus had apparently stalled due to mechanical issues, police say
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
School bus driver gets kids to safety minutes before train crash

ORLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- An unoccupied school bus was hit by a train in suburban Orland Park Friday.

Inbound and outbound Metra SWS train movement was halted near 167th Street just after 2:30 p.m. after train #824 struck a vehicle, according to a tweet by Metra.



The bus had apparently stalled on the tracks near 109th Avenue and 167th Street after experiencing mechanical issues, according to Orland police.

"The investigation we did shows the driver stopped at the tracks as required to do so, but when she started the bus to cross, the bus stalled with the front end of the bus over the tracks," said Orland Park Fire Chief Michael Schofield.

The bus driver was able to calmly and safely get all the children off the bus. Several minutes later, the train collided with the bus, police said.



"As a result of the actions of the driver, there were no injuries," the police department posted on Facebook.

."When everyone does what they are trained to do, no one gets hurt. We are so grateful for that," Schofield said.

No one was injured. Metra is investigating the accident.
