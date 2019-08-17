Metra resumes service after train fatally struck pedestrian near Evanston

Metra has resumed service after a train fatally struck a pedestrian near Evanston Friday evening, causing extensive delays.

An express train on the Union Pacific North line hit a man near Davis Street at around 5:45 p.m., Metra said. The train was traveling to Highland Park.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities.

The railway trains were stopped in both directions, causing major delays.

Fire officials, police and the coroner responded to the scene.



Evanston fire officials asked residents to avoid the area while the investigation was underway.



The Cook County medical examiner's office hasn't identified the man or released details about his death.

The Sun-Times Wire contributed to this report.
