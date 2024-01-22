WATCH LIVE

Metra train fatally hits woman in Washington Heights, authorities say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, January 22, 2024 3:15AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was killed after she was hit by a Metra train Sunday evening on the South Side.

The crash happened on near West 99th Street on South Vincennes Avenue in Chicago's Washington Heights neighborhood, authorities said.

A Metra spokesperson confirmed the woman was killed. Her age was not immediately known.

The Chicago Fire Department responded to the scene.

The Metra train involved was train #126, a spokesperson said. The train was stopped at the Gresham station after the crash. No delays were initially caused due to the crash.

No further information about the circumstances of the crash were immediately known.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.

