Metra UP-W service suspended after construction equipment falls on bridge near Berkeley station

A piece of construciton equipment fell on Metra UP-W tracks near the Berkely station, disrupting train service Wednesday morning.

BERELEY, Ill. (WLS) -- All service on the Metra Union Pacific West line has been suspended Wednesday morning after a piece of construction equipment fell on a bridge near the Berkeley station, Metra said.

Metra said the heavy construction equipment fell onto a bridge beam related to construction on the Tri-State Tollway, which crosses over the UP-W tracks.

Metra said inspections need to determine if there is any damage to the bridge. At about 4 a.m., Metra said it could take three hours to complete the inspection and repairs.

Metra tweeted, "Due to the construction incident, customers should seek alternate transportation. Metra will keep you updated as repairs are completed."