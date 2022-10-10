Metra UP-West trains halted in Elmhurst after pedestrian struck, killed

All Metra UP-W inbound and outbound trains are stopped after a train struck and killed a pedestrian in Elmhurst.

A Metra spokesperson said an inbound train struck the pedestrian about one mile west of the Elmhurst station on West Avenue.

City officials said Cottage Hill Avenue at the railroad crossing and Park Avenue between York Street and Cottage Hill Avenue are closed and motorists should avoid the area. How long they will remain closed is not known.

Metra warned passengers to expect extensive delays as two of the three tracks are closed due to the incident. Commuters should seek alternate routes if possible.