Metropolitan Family Services helping families for 165 years

For 165 years, Metropolitan Family Services has helped families overcome hardships.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- For 165 years, Metropolitan Family Services has helped families overcome hardships.

That includes poverty, epidemics, and natural disasters.

President and CEO Ric Estrada joins ABC7 to talk more about the organization.

Estrada spoke about the kind of services they provide and some of their main programs and services.

He also spoke about the organization's tagline "Families Mpowered."