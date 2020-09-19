MEX talks 2020 annual speaker series goes virtual

CHICAGO (WLS) -- MEX talks, an annual speaker showcase that gives Mexican and Mexican American leaders a platform, has gone virtual this year, due to COVID-19.Maritza Guzman, with Latinos Progresando, the organization that hosts the event, joined ABC 7 Chicago Saturday morning to talk about the event.Latinos Progresando created MEX talks in 2012 to give Mexican and Mexican American leaders the platform to reflect on a shared identity and tell stories to inspire positive change. Rather than the traditional live event, the 2020 MEX talks is a multi-part virtual series, centering Chicago voices and focused on the power to heal.The program began Thursday and continues through Sept. 29. Sessions begin at 7 a.m., noon and 7 p.m.Participation is free, but donations are suggested.Those who wish to participate must register before each session atLatinos Progresando is a Chicago-based nonprofit organization with the mission to deliver high-quality information and resources for people to build secure, healthy and productive lives. Visitandfor more information.