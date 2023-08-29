11th annual MEX talks a celebration of Mexican identity and culture

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Latinos Progresando, a Chicago-based nonprofit organization, will host its 11th annual MEX talks, a one-night showcase celebrating the culture and contributions of Mexicans in the US. The event will be on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023 from 6-9 p.m. at Harris Theater.

MEX talks was created by Latinos Progresando to give Mexican and Mexican American leaders with diverse experiences the platform to reflect on a shared identity and tell stories to inspire positive change.

The 2023 event names and claims the many complexities of Mexican identity with the theme YO SOY.

"Mexican people have and continue to influence the future of the United States. MEX talks allows us to celebrate the unique voices and stories we have to share, while reimagining our collective future," said Luis Gutierrez, CEO of Latinos Progresando. "MEX talks is our positive contribution from Chicago to the national conversation -- it is a celebration of our people and our culture."

The speakers participating in MEX talks work in a variety of fields: media, performance art, politics, and more. Much of their perspective draws from the experience of being an immigrant, as well as traditional and contemporary Mexican and Mexican-American culture.

Latinos Progresando is proud to partner with Title Sponsor Target, Presenting Sponsors: Bimbo Bakeries USA, and Constellation Brands, along with Valdez & Vilim, LLP, Wintrust, Sinai, and more to deliver this unique annual event.

EVENT DETAILS

What: 11th Annual MEX talks, featuring:

- Emma Carrasco - NBCUniversal News Group

- Felix Cardona - NPR's alt.Latino

- Juan Dies - Grammy-nominated Sones de Mexico ensemble

- Julia Ramirez - Chicago 12th Ward Alderwoman

- Reyna Ortiz - Taskforce Chicago

When: Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. Doors open at 6 p.m. Program 6:30-8 p.m. Reception to follow for eligible ticket holders.

Where: Harris Theater, 205 E. Randolph St., Chicago, IL 60601

Tickets and more information are available at https://latinospro.org/mex-talks.

About Latinos Progresando

Latinos Progresando is a Chicago-based nonprofit organization with the mission to deliver high-quality information and resources for people to build secure, healthy, and productive lives. With 25 years of service, Latinos Progresando specializes in immigration legal services and organizational capacity building, convening local providers around the issues of health, education, and peace. Please visit www.latinospro.org and www.facebook.com/latinospro where Latinos Progresando regularly shares information about the organization and its impact.

About MEX talks

Although still referenced as the most recent immigrants, the truth is that Mexicans have been in Chicago for nearly 100 years. There is a rich cultural history, and a century's worth of contributions from Mexicans that have made our city and nation what they are today. MEX talks is an annual speaker showcase created by Latinos Progresando in 2012 to give Mexican and Mexican American leaders the platform to reflect on a shared identity and tell stories to inspire positive change. Join us for the 11th annual MEX talks, "YO SOY," a celebration and reflection on the many complexities of Mexican identity on Thursday, September 14, 2023 at 6pm at Harris Theater. Secure your spot at www.harristheaterchicago.org/performance/mex-talks-yo-soy.