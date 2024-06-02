Thousands of Mexicans expected to vote in historic presidential election at consulate in Chicago

For the first time a woman is expected to become the president of Mexico in a historic election.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thousands are expected to vote at the Mexican Consulate in a historic presidential election.

For the first time a female, former Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum, is poised to become Mexico's next president.

If Sheinbaum is elected, she would also be the first Jewish president in a largely Catholic country.

This is the first time Mexican nationals can cast a ballot at the consulate in-person.

Mexicans living in Chicago can also vote by mail or electronically.

Wright College Professor Javier Salas said female leadership in Mexico will uplift rights for women in Mexico.

Even if Sheinbaum is not elected Mexico is still likely poised to make history.

Sheinbaum's main opponent is also a woman Xochitl Galvez a former senator.

Doors open at 8:30 a.m. at the Mexican Consulate in Near West Side and close when the polls close in Mexico.

Officials expect more than 2,500 people to vote in-person on Sunday.