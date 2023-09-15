Mexican Independence Day celebrations kick off in Chicago

When is Mexican Independence Day celebrated? Street closures are not planned but could be put in place if downtown celebrations get out of hand.

Street closures possible if celebrations get out of hand downtown

CHICAGO (WLS) -- People celebrating Mexican Independence Day could not have asked for better weather in Chicago on Friday.

People gathered at Benito Juarez Community Academy for an evening of food, live music and traditional dance. It is one of multiple celebrations in the area commemorating Mexico's independence over Spain. It was hard-fought and won more than 200 years ago.

On Friday morning at Hernandez Middle School in Chicago's Gage Park neighborhood, families gathered for a vibrant event, celebrating not just the holiday, but also the start of Hispanic Heritage Month.

At Benito Juarez, the party goes until 10 p.m., and at 9 p.m., everyone will gather for the traditional "Grito de Independencia," remembering the battle cry and call to arms that would eventually lead to Mexican independence.

"It is amazing, especially when it brings back our heritage and where we come from, so we will be showing a little bit of our culture, folklore dances and a little bit of the history as well," said Sofia Fierro with the Mexican Cultural Committee.

The event is billed as a family-friendly gathering, and an alternative to some of the impromptu downtown celebrations in recent years that have caused traffic gridlock.

On Friday, in and around downtown the city has been staging water department trucks and snow plows in the event police need to implement street closures because of an influx of car caravans.

In Pilsen, it is the first time since before the pandemic, about three years, that they've been able to have a full-scale celebration.

Police said they are prepared to restrict access to the central business district, but only if problems arise.

Illinois State Police and Chicago police are prepared to close downtown expressway entrances and restrict access to the area bordered by Division Street, DuSable Lake Shore Drive, 18th Street and Halsted.

There will be multiple access points on those streets for residents, workers and others to enter the central business district.

Officials said the plan does not include raising bridges, which in the past has been controversial.

According to a notice by 42nd ward alderman Brendan Reilley, if street closures are enacted, the following access points to downtown will remain open to residents and employees:

-North Halsted and West Division

-North Halsted and West Chicago

-North Halsted and West Washington

-North Halsted and West Madison

-South Halsted and South Jackson

-West Roosevelt and South Union

-18th Street and South State

-18th Street and South Michigan

-18th Street and South Indiana

-West Division and North LaSalle

Chicago police will not require residents to produce a driver's license or access pass at the above checkpoints. the notice said.

The city also released a statement saying in part, "In the event of increased traffic activity within the central business district and to maintain traffic flow, residents may experience rolling closures."

"Don't forget that any disturbances in the downtown area are going to be sanctioned by the authorities," said Reyna Torres Mendivil, Consul General of Mexico in Chicago.

City officials shared a video, asking people to celebrate responsibly, and allow emergency vehicles to come through their celebrations if they have their lights and sirens activated, indicating they are on an emergency response call.