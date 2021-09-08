Weather

7.0 magnitude earthquake strikes near Acapulco

By ABC7.com staff
ACAPULCO, Mexico -- A magnitude 7.0 earthquake struck near the Mexico resort town of Acapulco late Tuesday, according to the USGS.

The quake hit at 6:47 p.m. PT less than 10 miles north of Acapulco.

Authorities were investigating for potential structural damage and injuries.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.


