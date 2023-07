Heart-stopping video out of Mexico showed a 6-year old boy falling from a zipline after his harness failed.

6-year-old falls from zipline after harness fails in Mexico, and he miraculously walks away

The boy fell nearly 40-feet, but fortunately it was into a lake, and so he wasn't seriously hurt.

Video from just prior to the fall showed the zipline slowing and coming to a stop.

The boy's family said he's back at school, but is still frightened about what happened.

They're calling for better staff training at the amusement park where the fall happened.