HURRICANE FLORENCE

Michael Jordan, Hornets donate $2 million to Hurricane Florence relief efforts

EMBED </>More Videos

Michael Jordan joins community organizations to provide relief for Hurricane Florence victims

Adam Frary
RALEIGH, N.C. --
North Carolina icon Michael Jordan is joining with the Charlotte Hornets and the NBA family to provide "necessary and immediate relief and support to those affected by Hurricane Florence."

It was announced Tuesday that Jordan is donating $1 million each to the American Red Cross and the Foundation For The Carolinas Hurricane Florence Response Fund.

On Friday, more than 100 members of the Hornets organization will help pack disaster food boxes at Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina. Those boxes will be shipped to Wilmington and Fayetteville in North Carolina and Myrtle Beach in South Carolina to be distributed to those who have been directly impacted by the storm.

The Charlotte Hornets Foundation will also make a donation to Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina.

Jordan released this statement regarding the hurricane:

It's truly devastating for me to see the damage that Hurricane Florence is doing to my beloved home state of North Carolina and to the surrounding areas. The recovery effort will be massive, and it will take a long time to repair the damage and for families to get back on their feet. Together with the NBA, we have launched a platform to aid those most impacted. Please join me, the Hornets organization and the NBA and donate to one of the local organizations assisting in the relief and recovery efforts. To all those affected, stay safe and know that we're here to help.

Jordan was raised in Wilmington and went to E.A. Laney High School, just a few miles from the coast.

You can click here to donate.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hurricane florencehurricanerainwindfloodingtree fallsevere weathercharityNorth Carolina
Related
Hurricane Florence: How to donate to help the victims
HURRICANE FLORENCE
Floating fire ants clump into 'rafts' in Florence floodwaters
Florence rescues continue as floodwaters cut off Wilmington, NC
Florence updates: 33 dead, including 26 in NC
Hurricane Florence: How to donate to help the victims
More hurricane florence
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Day 2 of testimony in Jason Van Dyke trial
McDonald's workers to strike Tuesday over sexual harassment
Ex-Iowa State golfer found dead at Coldwater Golf; drifter charged
Prosecutors: Surgeon, woman accused of rape, preyed on upwards of 1,000 women
Day care owner accused of keeping babies tied to car seats
Police sergeant among 24 arrested in child sex sting
'How to Murder Your Husband' author pleads not guilty to husband's murder
Shedd Aquarium beluga whale is pregnant
Show More
Winner to be drawn Tuesday for $7M McHenry VFW Queen of Hearts jackpot
6 dogs rescued from inside hot moving truck in Streeterville
Hazing seen as possible factor in UC Riverside student's death
Mom makes son wear 'I am a bully' shirt to teach him a lesson
Teen turns in purse he found with $10,000 tucked inside
More News