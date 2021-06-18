CPD panel votes to fire former officer Patrick Kelly, who shot friend, then lied about it

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Police Department's disciplinary board has voted to fire a CPD officer who shot a close friend and then lied about it for years.Former officer Patrick Kelly denied shooting his friend Michael LaPorta, in an incident that happened in his home in 2010 after a night of drinking. He told investigators at the time and for years after that LaPorta shot himself in a suicide attempt.The shooting left LaPorta unable to walk, read or live independently; his parents have been his 24-hour caretakers since.Cook County prosecutors reviewed the case and declined to prosecute Kelly shortly after the shooting. But the family's civil attorney argued that Kelly was mentally unfit for duty, and a federal jury ruled in their favor, awarding the family more than $44 million.An appeals court tossed out the ruling, saying the city can't be held liable for the shooting. The judge wrote that because none of LaPorta's federal rights were violated, the verdict against Chicago cannot stand.Kelly was stripped of his police powers but continued to draw his annual salary of $87,000 until earlier this year when he went on disability leave. COPA has recommended that Kelly be terminated from the Chicago Police Department.