police shooting

CPD panel votes to fire former officer Patrick Kelly, who shot friend, then lied about it

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

CPD panel votes to fire officer who shot friend, then lied about it

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Police Department's disciplinary board has voted to fire a CPD officer who shot a close friend and then lied about it for years.

Former officer Patrick Kelly denied shooting his friend Michael LaPorta, in an incident that happened in his home in 2010 after a night of drinking. He told investigators at the time and for years after that LaPorta shot himself in a suicide attempt.

The shooting left LaPorta unable to walk, read or live independently; his parents have been his 24-hour caretakers since.

Cook County prosecutors reviewed the case and declined to prosecute Kelly shortly after the shooting. But the family's civil attorney argued that Kelly was mentally unfit for duty, and a federal jury ruled in their favor, awarding the family more than $44 million.

An appeals court tossed out the ruling, saying the city can't be held liable for the shooting. The judge wrote that because none of LaPorta's federal rights were violated, the verdict against Chicago cannot stand.

Kelly was stripped of his police powers but continued to draw his annual salary of $87,000 until earlier this year when he went on disability leave. COPA has recommended that Kelly be terminated from the Chicago Police Department.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagomorgan parkpolice involved shootingpolice shootingofficer involved shootingofficer involved shootingchicago police department
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POLICE SHOOTING
Alton Sterling's kids accept $4.5M settlement after fatal police shooting
Woman pleads guilty to shooting Chicago police officer in 2017
Police K-9 killed, 2 officers injured after suspect's ambush
Winston Smith MN: Protests erupt again over man killed by police
TOP STORIES
Glen Ellyn homeowners battle insurance over $300K water damage claim
Chicago weather: Overnight storms could become severe
IL vaccine lottery to offer $10M in cash prizes, scholarships
Here's what will be closed or open for Juneteenth
Bears submit bid to buy Arlington International Racecourse property
3.8-magnitude Indiana earthquake felt in Chicago area
1 dead, 3 shot, 9 others injured in Arizona shootings
Show More
CPD introduces LGBTQ liaisons to improve community trust
Chicago Weather: Hot with scattered storms Friday
IL unemployment scams surge near end of enhanced benefits
St. Louis gun-waving couple pleads guilty to misdemeanors
Cyclist attempts record-setting ride around Lake Michigan
More TOP STORIES News