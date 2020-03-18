Man found dead in Three Oaks Recreation Area in Crystal Lake; 3 arrested

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (WLS) -- Three men were charged with murder and various related offenses after a 51-year-old man was found dead in the Three Oaks Recreation Area in Crystal Lake.Crystal Lake police responded just before 3 p.m. Tuesday to the 6100-block of Northwest Highway after receiving a 911 call. When officers arrived, they found three people there, one of whom appeared to be covered in blood.Police later found Robert Krikie Jr. in a secluded wooded inlet on the west side of Three Oaks Recreation Area, floating in water.Michael Miller, 33, was charged with first-degree murder, robbery, aggravated battery, concealment of a homicidal death and mob action in connection with the incident. Devin Petersen, 23, and William Linke, 50, face the same charges.All three men were transported to the McHenry County jail to await a bond hearing.Crystal Lake police said this was an isolated incident, as the men were all acquaintances, and there is no known danger to the public.Anyone with information is asked to call 815-356-3620 or text the word CLPDTIP along with the tip information to 847411.