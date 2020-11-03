2020 Michigan election results by county, electoral college votes

Michigan Presidential Election 2020

Senate: Gary Peters v. John James

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Michigan -- The fate of the United States presidency hung in the balance Wednesday morning, as President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden battled for familiar battleground states, including, Michigan.Hundreds of thousands of votes were also outstanding in Michigan, including in some key Democratic areas like Detroit.Michigan is among a handful of battleground states where Trump prematurely claimed early Wednesday he was "winning" the contest with Biden. Both are locked in a tight race for the 270 electors needed to win the presidency."We're winning Michigan by - I'll tell you, I looked at the numbers," Trump said during an appearance at the White House, where he promised to contest the election before the Supreme Court.More than 5.26 million votes have been cast in Michigan and many of the ballots left to be counted were submitted by mail, a way of voting that favors Biden. Of those, a significant number were from Wayne County, home to heavily Democratic Detroit.Trump also gave differing figures for his lead in the contest. At one point he said he was ahead by 300,000 votes, but he later said his lead was 107,000.With 79% of the vote counted in the state, Trump is actually leading by 226,000 votes.Michigan was long considered a Democratic stronghold in presidential contests. But Trump won it by less than 11,000 votes in 2016 with support from working-class voters and a boost from Hillary Clinton's poor showing with Black voters in Detroit.Biden has teamed up with former President Barack Obama to campaign in Flint and Detroit, predominantly Black cities where strong turnout will be essential to putting the state in Biden's win column.The Midwestern state, with a Republican-led legislature, made a conscious decision to wait to count ballots until Election Day. As a result, it could take days to tally enough ballots to project a winner.Iin the presidential battleground of Michigan, Republicans made an aggressive push for John James, a Black Republican businessman who stood by Trump at a rally late Monday, against Democratic Sen. Gary Peters.Michigan is the GOP's best chance at gaining a seat and thwarting Democrats' drive to a Senate majority. Over the past few days, Democrats' Senate Majority PAC has steered $3.7 million to help incumbent Sen. Gary Peters, while the GOP senatorial committee has spent $1.1 million.Some recent public polling has shown a close race here. A New York Times/Siena College poll from early October, for example, put Peters ahead by just 43% to 42%, well within the margin of error. Republicans think that reflects the strength of their candidate, Iraq War veteran John James, compared with the first-term incumbent. But Democrats aren't buying it, pointing out that Peters outraised James in the pre-general reporting period -- a change from earlier in the year -- and that Biden's edge here should boost the incumbent. A Fox News poll from later in October gave Peters a 49% to 41% lead among likely voters, which is more in line with what one would expect if the Democrats are performing well here at the top of the ticket. Still, given the outside spending from both sides in the Senate race, this contest is worth keeping a close eye on.