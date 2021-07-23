I-Team

Training video in alleged kidnapping plot of Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer released

By and Barb Markoff, Christine Tressel and Ross Weidner
EMBED <>More Videos

Training video in MI governor alleged kidnapping plot released

CHICAGO (WLS) -- New video obtained tonight by the ABC7 I-Team shows accused Michigan militiamen in live-fire training, according to federal prosecutors. Prosecutors have charged the men in an alleged scheme to kidnap and possibly kill Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Front and center in the alleged plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer at gunpoint was a man named Barry Croft, who is seen carrying one flag of the Boogaloo Bois, a far-right anti-government movement. Croft is in photos and on video obtained by the I-Team that prosecutors say shows him and other in live assault weapons training-preparing for a violent assault on the Michigan governor's summer home.

Prosecutors say the video was taken during a militia live-fire exercise in southern Wisconsin. According to the case's latest court filing, federal agents had enlisted twelve confidential informants to provide information about Barry Croft and other members of the Wolverine Watchmen, a militia group that allegedly had a plan in place last year to kidnap and potentially kill the Michigan governor.

RELATED: Disturbing new details in alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer
EMBED More News Videos

The 14 men charged in a plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer had far more violent plans than just a kidnapping according to federal and state authorities.



Digital messages allegedly involving Croft, also provided today to the I-Team, refer to a bridge near the governor's vacation home that authorities say the militiamen scouted, photographed and planned to blow up during their commando attack. All of this information was presented at Croft's detention hearing last January but public release was held up by defense concerns that these images would poison a prospective jury pool.

"It's a legitimate claim because it's true, it can make it more difficult to pick a fair jury, but the reality of it is it's rarely enough to, to require a transfer of venue from whatever location the trial would be pending into somewhere else," said Former Chicago federal prosecutor Gil Soffer. Soffer, ABC7's legal analyst, tonight says these live fire training videos may make it more difficult to defend Croft and the others; but the real damage could come from a dozen informants.

RELATED: 13 charged in plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer: FBI

"You might see a number of that high in a sprawling narcotics conspiracy that stretches from coast to coast and beyond. That's a pretty high number in a case like this it really reflects I think how deeply the government has been diving into this investigation to try to make these cases," Soffer told the I-Team.

Before the FBI launched such a deep investigation, the Wolverine Watchmen were not even considered a violent threat according to attorneys for the defendants. In the latest defense filing tonight they say the group was not engaged in illegal conduct of any sort. An attorney for Croft didn't respond to an I-Team request for comment but told our ABC-Detroit station that they "are looking forward to presenting all of the facts to a jury this fall."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
michiganmurder plotplot foiledkidnappingterrorismi teamu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
I-TEAM
Humming noise keeping Printers Row condo owners awake
Man released from Guantanamo after nearly 20 years without charges
Utility company imposters target homes, businesses
Woman claims Rosemont red light camera ticketed wrong car
TOP STORIES
Old Town party bus shooting leaves 8 wounded: Chicago police
Bagged carrots recalled due to salmonella risk
Go to Lolla? Chicago's top doctor weighs in
Seagull hits teen in face while on Jersey Shore ride
Chicago businesses offering hiring bonuses to lure best workers
'Meet me on the Mile' aims to attract shoppers back to Michigan Ave
HIV-prevention pill PrEP now covered under most insurance plans
Show More
St. Sabina to hold gun buybacks each weekday
IL reports 1,993 new COVID cases, 6 deaths
'It's too late': Doctor says dying COVID patients beg for vaccine
CPS to require masks, enforce 3-foot social distancing
DOJ announces Chicago gun trafficking 'strike force'
More TOP STORIES News