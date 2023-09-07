Accused Michigan militiaman charged in plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer testifies

Eric Molitor is one of three men currently on trial in northern Michigan, and took the witness stand in his own defense Thursday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One of the defendants accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer is trying to convince jurors of his innocence by taking the stand.

Eric Molitor is one of three men currently on trial in northern Michigan. They are among 14 people who are said to have scouted Whitmer's vacation home in August 2020. The I-Team has reported they allegedly planned to kidnap and kill the governor in a televised public execution.

The Wolverine Watchmen members are seen in live fire commando training videos at a remote camp in Wisconsin, according to state and federal investigators. Their primary target, authorities say, was Gov. Whitmer. She was the focus of militia ire because of what they saw as her heavy-handed counter-COVID enforcement.

Several militiamen were already convicted in federal and state court proceedings. Three are currently on trial in northern Antrim County: twin brothers William and Michael Null, and alleged accomplice Eric Molitor.

Prosecutors wrapped their case and then Molitor testified Thursday. He suggested that an alleged scouting mission at Whitmer's vacation home was merely a joyride with his friends.

"They're talking about this very serious stuff. I was scared. I was scared. I didn't know what they were doing to keep it quiet. Yeah, I will look at my phone. I will take a video. Like what? Whatever I need to do, aside from kill somebody or do property damage," Molitor told the jury.

He claimed that when he realized there was a violent plot against the governor, he worked to gather evidence for law enforcement.

"They didn't have a plan. When they went out to do this, they were doing it on the fly," said Molitor. "I'm still trying to figure out, you know, what's going on, listening to them, trying to figure out my danger level."

Molitor is back on the witness stand Friday. That is expected to be followed by stiff cross-examination regarding his claim that this alleged hit squad was nothing more than just a guy's road trip.