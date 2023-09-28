New Club MDW lounge coming to Midway Airport

Midway Airport is getting its first passenger lounge, the Club MDW, which will have food and drinks for Chicago travelers.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Midway Airport is getting its first passenger lounge.

The Club MDW will feature food and drinks, as well as more comfortable places to relax.

The club will be open for all travelers regardless of airlines and class of service. It will be accessible through Priority Pass. Day passes cost $50.

"Chicago's original hometown airport is a tremendous driver for jobs and economic opportunity across the South and West Sides, and I am thrilled about the new jobs and amenities this club will provide for our residents and the traveling public," said Mayor Johnson. "Each year, more than 22.7 million people travel through Midway, and we're excited to be able to offer each of them this new service worthy of our world-class city."

The 3,300-square-foot club will be located in the airport's Central market at the intersection of Concourses A and B.