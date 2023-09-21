Chicago signs $29M contract for migrant base camps

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The city of Chicago has signed a more than $29 million contract with a private security firm to build base camps for migrants.

Zones in the camps would hold between 200 and 1,400 people.

The deal with Garda World calls for at least six locations across the city for asylum-seekers.

Under the contract, other services and supplies, like bedding and linens, food, and sanitary facilities would also be provided.

The city released a statement saying, "The first of Mayor Johnson's priorities is to replace the police stations with shelters forming a base camp. Garda World was selected to build and operate the shelters housing new arrivals based on expediency because of the statewide master contract with the State of Illinois through the Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) and the Illinois Department of Human Services. The state's contract falls under the disaster proclamation for the asylum seeker mission.



"Using this contract enables the City to stand up the base camps expeditiously, and more quickly move new arrivals from Chicago Police Department district stations as the weather begins to change. As with all City-run shelters, there will be a system in place for individuals to file grievances should any issues arise. The shelters are used in accordance with American Red Cross standards and will be equipped with HVAC systems and heated to a comfortable temperature during the cold weather.



"The base camps will be incorporated into the City's toolbox for temporary shelters and provide a safe, short-term space with access to immediate care and resources."