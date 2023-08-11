WATCH LIVE

3-year-old child dies aboard asylum-seeker bus heading to Chicago area: IDPH

Friday, August 11, 2023 2:56PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- An investigation is underway into the death of 3-year-old child who was aboard a bus of asylum-seekers.

The Illinois Department of Public Health confirmed it happened on Thursday while the bus was heading to the Chicago area.

"IDPH is working with local health officials, state police, and federal authorities to the fullest extent possible to get answers in this tragic situation," IDPH said in a statement.

There's no word yet on how the child died. Officials did not immediately provide further information.

