3-year-old child dies aboard asylum-seeker bus heading to Chicago area: IDPH

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An investigation is underway into the death of 3-year-old child who was aboard a bus of asylum-seekers.

The Illinois Department of Public Health confirmed it happened on Thursday while the bus was heading to the Chicago area.

SEE ALSO | Mexico recovers 2 bodies from the Rio Grande, including one near floating barrier installed by Texas

"IDPH is working with local health officials, state police, and federal authorities to the fullest extent possible to get answers in this tragic situation," IDPH said in a statement.

There's no word yet on how the child died. Officials did not immediately provide further information.