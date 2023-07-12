Activists call for transparency in investigation into Chicago police, migrants

Little Village and Edgewater activists are asking for transparency in the Chicago migrants and CPD investigation and where migrants are being moved.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Some community activists are calling for transparency in the investigation into alleged police misconduct at a West Side precinct.

They are also calling for migrants to be moved out of all police stations and pushing back on plans to move hundreds of migrants to another park district facility.

The city promptly moved out the migrants who had been living in the 10th District Station after the investigations into allegations about police misconduct became public. But concerns remain about their safety and where they might be housed.

Activists from the Little Village Community Council were demonstrating outside of the Civilian Office of Police Accountability Wednesday, calling for a quick resolution to the investigation into allegations that more than one officer working at the 10th District Police Station engaged in sexual relations with migrants who had been living there.

One minor was reportedly impregnated by an officer.

"We are making sure that these migrants, asylum seekers, have a voice, that this crime doesn't go and get put under the rug and get ignored," said Baltazar Enriquez, president of the Little Village Community Council.

COPA said it's working to get to the truth, but would not provide any update on where the investigation stands, whether the complaint was made anonymously or whether any victims or officers have been interviewed.

"The demands are, one, if you are saying transparency, show us that transparency," said Chela Garcia, with the Little Village Community Council.

COPA said it had a very productive meeting with members of the Little Village Community Council Wednesday.

Some seniors up in Edgewater have concerns of their own, after hearing from the mayor's office about plans to move hundreds of migrants into the Broadway Armory.

"It's a little sketchy as to what the plan is today. So I think there's just a lot of anxiety in the community about what this facility might look like in the long-term," said John Holdon, president of the Epic Block Club.

The preliminary plan appears to be housing the migrants in the gym. Some seniors were concerned because this would cut off their access to the weight room.

And it also could impact programs for youth, something the Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson Administration has made a priority.

"We are looking actively for other sites in the community for asylum seekers to reside in; we want to help in any way possible," said Ginger Williams, with Edgewater Village Chicago. "But we need our armories to continue to stay open."

The city is telling seniors that the plan to house migrants at the Broadway Armory would be temporary.

Another community-wide meeting is scheduled for July 27.