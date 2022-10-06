Some Texas migrants find temporary shelter in Rogers Park as Chicago residents help with donations

City officials said over 2,400 asylum seekers from the Texas border have arrived in Chicago, leaving many in the city wanting to help.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Dozens of migrants bused from Texas to Chicago have called the Leone Beach fieldhouse in Rogers Park home for about the past week.

However, city officials said this shelter is just temporary.

ABC7 spoke with one migrant off camera who says he, like others, fled to America is search for the American dream.

"The city, the county and the state are doing what they can in order to make sure we can receive people," said Alderwoman Maria Hadden, 49th Ward.

Hadden said its all hands on deck at the Leone Beach fieldhouse as dozens of migrants from the southern border now call Chicago home.

"Folks right now have food, they will have a place to sleep, albeit temporary. These are cots in congregate settings," she added.

In fact, donations for the migrants have started to fill up space in the alderwoman's Rogers Park office.

"Some of them literally don't have socks or underwear. Some of them are ill-prepared for the weather," said Rogers Park resident, AJ Kelly.

Kelly said he met one migrant last week while on a walk.

"I realized this guy didn't have any resources and something clicked inside that I needed to help him," Kelly added.

The migrant, who did not want to be shown on camera, said at least 50 men -- all from Venezuela with no nearby family -- are seeking refuge inside the North Side fieldhouse.

He said his bus from Texas was supposed to go to Florida but was rerouted to Chicago because of Hurricane Ian.

The man said he feels lost but hopes to work for a better life.

"If we can get like 60 more people or like 80 more people, like me, to help one, at least the basics of human decency can be put in place," Kelly said.

"We are going to be a supportive community. We are going to work through this together," Hadden added.

The city said migrants urgently need donations of new clothing and personal hygiene items. Donations can be dropped off at aldermanic offices across the city.

List of Donations Needed

ONLY NEW ITEMS CAN BE ACCEPTED AT THIS TIME

*List subject to change based on supply and demand.

Urgently needed:

New clothing for adults (including cold weather clothing)

Men's sizes small, medium, and large - in particular medium

Women's sizes small, medium, and large-in particular medium

Men's underwear

Women's underwear

Women's sports bras

Long sleeve shirts (men, women, unisex)

Sweatshirts/sweaters (men, women, unisex)

Sweatpants (men, women, unisex)

Pants (men and women)

Socks (men, women, unisex)

Shoes (closed toe gym shoes) (infants, boys, girls, men and women)

Shoelaces

Winter coats (men, women, children, infants)

Other items needed:

New hygiene kit items (toothbrush, toothpaste, deodorant, soap, shampoo)

Feminine hygiene products

Preference for sanitary pads and pantyliners

Reusable bags (e.g., duffle bags and suitcases)

Backpacks

Bath towels (large towels, hand towels, wash cloths)

Baby bottles

Baby carriers

Baby formula

Pedialyte

Diapers

Vaseline / diaper ointment

Baby wipes

Blankets

Nail clippers

Pack n' plays

Razors

Hairbrushes

Chapstick

Ace bandages

Antibacterial cream

Antifungal cream

Band-aids (all sizes)

Calamine lotion

Calcium antacid (e.g., Tums)

First aid tape

Gauze

Heartburn medication (Famotidine)

Hydrocortisone cream

Tylenol/Ibuprofen

Toys and activity books

New clothing for children: 6 months-teens

Underwear for children and teens

For additional inquiries, please email: DONATIONS@cityofchicago.org

Donation Drop-off Locations

Please check the ward office hours of business to make sure it is open to receive drop off donations.

Ald. Sophia King, 4th Ward

435 E. 35th St. Chicago, IL 60616

Ald. Sue Garza, 10th Ward

10500 S. Ewing Ave. Chicago, IL 60617

Ald. George Cardenas 12th Ward

City Hall, 121 N. LaSalle St. Room 300 Chicago, IL 60602

Ald. Marty Quinn, 13th Ward

6500 S. Pulaski Rd. Chicago, IL 60629

Ald. Michael Rodriguez 22nd Ward

2500 S. St. Louis Ave. Chicago, IL 60623

Ald. Byron Sigcho Lopez, 25th Ward

2242 S. Damen Ave. Chicago, IL 60608

Ald. Roberto Maldonado, 26th Ward

2511 W. Division St. Chicago, IL 60622

Ald. Ariel Reboyras, 30th Ward

3559 N. Milwaukee Ave. Chicago, IL 60641

Ald. Felix Cardona, 31st Ward

4606 W. Diversey Ave. Chicago, IL 60639.

Ald. Rossana Rodriguez Sanchez, 33rd Ward

3001 W. Irving Park Rd. Chicago, IL 60618

Ald. Carlos Ramirez Rosa, 35th Ward

2934 N. Milwaukee Ave, Unit C. Chicago, IL 60618

Ald. Gilbert Villegas, 36th Ward

6560 W. Fullerton Ave, Suite 118-A Chicago, IL 60707

Ald. Emma Mitts, 37th Ward

4924 W. Chicago Ave. Chicago, IL 60651

Ald. Samantha Nugent, 39th Ward

4200 W. Lawrence Ave. Chicago, IL 60630

Ald. Andre Vasquez, 40th Ward

5620 N. Western Ave. Chicago, IL 60659

Ald. Timmy Knudsen, 43rd Ward

2523 N. Halsted St. Chicago, IL 60614

Ald. James Cappleman, 46th Ward

4544 N. Broadway Ave. Chicago, IL 60640

Ald. Matt Martin, 47th Ward

4243 N Lincoln Ave. Chicago, IL 60618

Ald. Harry Osterman, 48th Ward

5533 N. Broadway Ave. Chicago, IL 60640

Ald. Maria Hadden, 49th Ward

1447 W. Morse Ave. Chicago, IL 60626

Ald. Debra Silverstein, 50th Ward

2949 W. Devon Ave. Chicago, IL 60659

City Clerk Anna Valencia

City Hall, 121 N. LaSalle St., 1st Floor Chicago, IL 60602

State Senator Ram Villivalam

3851 W. Devon Ave. Chicago, IL 60659