Some Texas migrants find temporary shelter in Rogers Park as Chicago residents help with donations

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Dozens of migrants bused from Texas to Chicago have called the Leone Beach fieldhouse in Rogers Park home for about the past week.
However, city officials said this shelter is just temporary.
ABC7 spoke with one migrant off camera who says he, like others, fled to America is search for the American dream.
"The city, the county and the state are doing what they can in order to make sure we can receive people," said Alderwoman Maria Hadden, 49th Ward.
Hadden said its all hands on deck at the Leone Beach fieldhouse as dozens of migrants from the southern border now call Chicago home.
"Folks right now have food, they will have a place to sleep, albeit temporary. These are cots in congregate settings," she added.
City officials said over 2,400 asylum seekers from the Texas border have arrived in Chicago in the past few weeks, leaving many in the city wanting to help.
In fact, donations for the migrants have started to fill up space in the alderwoman's Rogers Park office.
"Some of them literally don't have socks or underwear. Some of them are ill-prepared for the weather," said Rogers Park resident, AJ Kelly.
Kelly said he met one migrant last week while on a walk.
"I realized this guy didn't have any resources and something clicked inside that I needed to help him," Kelly added.
The migrant, who did not want to be shown on camera, said at least 50 men -- all from Venezuela with no nearby family -- are seeking refuge inside the North Side fieldhouse.
He said his bus from Texas was supposed to go to Florida but was rerouted to Chicago because of Hurricane Ian.
The man said he feels lost but hopes to work for a better life.
"If we can get like 60 more people or like 80 more people, like me, to help one, at least the basics of human decency can be put in place," Kelly said.
"We are going to be a supportive community. We are going to work through this together," Hadden added.
The city said migrants urgently need donations of new clothing and personal hygiene items. Donations can be dropped off at aldermanic offices across the city.
List of Donations Needed
ONLY NEW ITEMS CAN BE ACCEPTED AT THIS TIME
*List subject to change based on supply and demand.
Urgently needed:
New clothing for adults (including cold weather clothing)
Men's sizes small, medium, and large - in particular medium
Women's sizes small, medium, and large-in particular medium
Men's underwear
Women's underwear
Women's sports bras
Long sleeve shirts (men, women, unisex)
Sweatshirts/sweaters (men, women, unisex)
Sweatpants (men, women, unisex)
Pants (men and women)
Socks (men, women, unisex)
Shoes (closed toe gym shoes) (infants, boys, girls, men and women)
Shoelaces
Winter coats (men, women, children, infants)
Other items needed:
New hygiene kit items (toothbrush, toothpaste, deodorant, soap, shampoo)
Feminine hygiene products
Preference for sanitary pads and pantyliners
Reusable bags (e.g., duffle bags and suitcases)
Backpacks
Bath towels (large towels, hand towels, wash cloths)
Baby bottles
Baby carriers
Baby formula
Pedialyte
Diapers
Vaseline / diaper ointment
Baby wipes
Blankets
Nail clippers
Pack n' plays
Razors
Hairbrushes
Chapstick
Ace bandages
Antibacterial cream
Antifungal cream
Band-aids (all sizes)
Calamine lotion
Calcium antacid (e.g., Tums)
First aid tape
Gauze
Heartburn medication (Famotidine)
Hydrocortisone cream
Tylenol/Ibuprofen
Toys and activity books
New clothing for children: 6 months-teens
Underwear for children and teens
For additional inquiries, please email: DONATIONS@cityofchicago.org
Donation Drop-off Locations
Please check the ward office hours of business to make sure it is open to receive drop off donations.
435 E. 35th St. Chicago, IL 60616
10500 S. Ewing Ave. Chicago, IL 60617
City Hall, 121 N. LaSalle St. Room 300 Chicago, IL 60602
6500 S. Pulaski Rd. Chicago, IL 60629
2500 S. St. Louis Ave. Chicago, IL 60623
2242 S. Damen Ave. Chicago, IL 60608
2511 W. Division St. Chicago, IL 60622
3559 N. Milwaukee Ave. Chicago, IL 60641
4606 W. Diversey Ave. Chicago, IL 60639.
3001 W. Irving Park Rd. Chicago, IL 60618
2934 N. Milwaukee Ave, Unit C. Chicago, IL 60618
6560 W. Fullerton Ave, Suite 118-A Chicago, IL 60707
4924 W. Chicago Ave. Chicago, IL 60651
4200 W. Lawrence Ave. Chicago, IL 60630
5620 N. Western Ave. Chicago, IL 60659
2523 N. Halsted St. Chicago, IL 60614
4544 N. Broadway Ave. Chicago, IL 60640
4243 N Lincoln Ave. Chicago, IL 60618
5533 N. Broadway Ave. Chicago, IL 60640
1447 W. Morse Ave. Chicago, IL 60626
2949 W. Devon Ave. Chicago, IL 60659
City Hall, 121 N. LaSalle St., 1st Floor Chicago, IL 60602
3851 W. Devon Ave. Chicago, IL 60659