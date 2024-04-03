City increasing budget with Favorite Healthcare, firm that's been helping with migrant health care

Some tuberculosis cases confirmed among migrants in Chicago, health department says

What is TB? There are some confirmed cases of tuberculosis among Chicago migrants, the health department said on Tuesday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- On Tuesday, the Chicago Health Department confirmed there are some cases of tuberculosis among migrants newly arrived in the city.

They are not saying exactly how many cases there are, but did say it's a "small number."

The city pointed out that many residents of Central America and South America have latent TB infections, which means they can't pass the virus, but it does cause a positive test result.

The health department said it is taking steps to keep these infections contained.

It does not have any confirmed reports of anyone catching TB due to new arrivals.

These cases come as the city is increasing its budget with the firm that's been helping with migrant health care.

The city extended its contract with Favorite Healthcare late last month for an additional $85 million.

It's the third multi-million dollar increase to this contract since late December.

A spokesperson for the mayor said this is all part of an approved city council budget that appropriated $150 million.

But according to this latest contract, the city has given Favorite Healthcare more than $234 million so far.

Multiple alderpeople told ABC 7 on Tuesday night they were not aware of this latest increase.