1st measles case confirmed in suburban Cook County as Chicago's total rises to 52

A measles case has been reported in Will County, with officials linking the case to the recent Chicago measles outbreak.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Suburban Cook County has confirmed its first measles case this year as Chicago's outbreak continues.

On Friday, the Cook County Department of Public Health said the suburban resident was exposed to measles during their time at a migrant shelter in Chicago. That resident has recovered and is no longer contagious.

CCDPH is working to identify and notify people who may have been exposed.

Meanwhile, 52 measles cases have been confirmed in Chicago this year, the Chicago Department of Public Health said.

Most of the city's cases are related to the Pilsen migrant shelter on Halsted Street. Of the 52 confirmed cases, 31 are in children under 5 years old.

Measles signs and symptoms generally appear 10 to 14 days after exposure to the virus, officials said. Common symptoms of measles include high fever, cough, runny nose, sore throat, red or watery eyes and tiny white spots that appear inside the mouth on the inner lining of the cheek.

