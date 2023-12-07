Chicago City Council meeting to address migrant crisis amid fallout from scrapped Brighton Park camp

Meeting comes as several aldermen call for members of Mayor Brandon Johnson's administration to resign

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's handling of the migrant crisis will be on the agenda for Thursday's City Council meeting.

The meeting comes as several alderman have called on members of Mayor Brandon Johnson's administration to resign over the scrapped plans to build a migrant camp in Brighton Park.

Council members are set to discuss a resolution involving getting migrants work permits while hundreds still live in and out of police stations.

After the Brighton Park site, set to house 2,000 migrants in military-style base camps, was halted by the state after an environmental report showed potentially dangerous chemicals were found in the ground, a group of alderman called for the firing of staff members from the mayor's office over the debacle.

"Making decisions on sites like this that are putting people in harm's way is doing a total disservice to the people of Chicago," 9th Ward Alderman Anthony Beale said.

More than 500 migrants are still on police station floors, and on sidewalks. Slowly, some are being moved into city or church shelters.

The Archdiocese of Chicago says it is working out a lease to house about 300 migrants in the shuttered St. Bartholomew School.