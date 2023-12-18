Migrants Chicago: No asylum seekers living at CPD stations for 1st time in months, city says

Over 3K were staying at Chicago police stations at peak

For the first time in months, there are no Chicago migrants living at CPD stations, the city said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- For the first time in months, Chicago officials said there are no migrants living at Chicago police stations.

As of Saturday, all districts were cleared of migrants.

At the peak earlier this fall, more than 3,000 migrants were living in police station lobbies and using tents outside.

Chicago has been moving migrants to shelters and churches, and said there are currently nearly 14,000 living in shelters.

About 220 migrants are still living at O'Hare airport.

Over 26,000 migrants have come to Chicago since they began being bused from Texas.

A little boy who was living in a migrant shelter in Pilsen died Sunday, and a 1-year-old girl was transported to the hospital; Chicago police are investigating.

According to the city's migrant dashboard, about 2,300 people live at the six-story warehouse-turned housing complex at 2241 S. Halsted St.