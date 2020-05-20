Arts & Entertainment

'Hamilton' star leads local artists in quarantine rendition of Frank Sinatra song 'Chicago (That Toddlin' Town)'

By and Marsha Jordan
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Stages all over Chicago are empty. Our city, so rich in performers of every kind, is hungry for the nourishment that only the arts can give.

ABC7's Janet Davies has an exclusive debut of a video gift from our entertainers led by Miguel Cervantes of "Hamilton" fame and featuring dozens of dancers and musicians represent crown jewels of the city's arts community.

ABC7's Janet Davies talks with Miguel Cervantes of "Hamilton" fame about the debut of a video gift from the city's entertainers.



"The song is the Sinatra tune 'Chicago (That Toddlin' Town),'" Cervantes said. "I learned it when I got here. I sort of adopted Chicago as my hometown, sort of an homage to this city that has been so important to me and my family for numerous, numerous reasons."

ABC 7 partnered with Broadway in Chicago, the Chicago Sinfonietta and the Joffrey Ballet and their performers for this song of celebration.

"It's really remarkable to see each individual person in your little square creating such beautiful music together," Cervantes said. "Separately together."

Cervantes said he hopes the song will remind Chicagoans that the city's performers are ready to entertain them soon.

"Whenever this is done, all these amazing, talented people you see on this screen will be back in front of you," Cervantes said. "That these folks have taken the time to create this for you and for the world and for Chicago. There is a path to success here, and they did it in 'Hamilton' and created a world that was better and here we are looking toward a world that is better."
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentchicagoloopentertainmentsinginghamiltontheaterbroadway in chicago
