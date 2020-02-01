Illinois State Police search Speaker Madigan's office as part of Franks sexual harassment, misconduct case

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- Illinois State Police executed a search warrant at House Speaker Michael Madigan state Capitol offices this week as part of an investigation into sexual misconduct, stalking and other allegations against former state Rep. Jack Franks.The Chicago Sun-Times reports state police justified the search warrant, executed Wednesday, because "probable cause exists for the crimes of criminal sexual abuse, criminal sexual assault, official misconduct, stalking and aggravated battery."It sought personnel files that contained information related to allegations of wrongdoing by Franks, who hasn't been charged and denies any wrongdoing.Madigan confirmed the warrant Friday night. In a statement he said, "I remain committed to working to protect the victim and will see this matter to its conclusion in order to ensure the victim's safety."