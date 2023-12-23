Chicago native Mike Nussbaum, actor known for 'Field of Dreams' and 'Men in Black,' dies at 99

Veteran actor Mike Nussbaum is a crowning jewel in the local acting community - and he's been one for over half a century!

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago actor Mike Nussbaum has died at 99 years old, according to Stewart Talent, the agency that represented him.

Nussbaum, recognized as the oldest professional actor in America by Actors Equity, died at his home on Saturday, Stewart Talent said.

Stewart Talent released a statement on Saturday, saying, "We at Stewart Talent mourn the loss of one of the greatest titans of our industry, the legendary Mike Nussbaum, who passed today at his home at the age of 99. Mike was recognized as the oldest professional actor in America by Actors Equity. His work on stage and screen alike will be forever remembered by all of us, everyone in Chicago, and the nation at large. We're so grateful to have known and loved Mike, and send all condolences and love to his family."

Back in 2019, Nussbaum, a crowning jewel in the local acting community, was still on stage in Chicago Shakespeare's current production of "Hamlet" at age 95.

"I get more fun out of this than I would out of anything else I love, I would hate to have to give it up," Nussbaum said, at the time. "There is no older actor, there are several that are 93, but I'm the oldest."

Starting out as an exterminator, Nussbaum made a turn to acting in the mid-1960s. Theatre companies here, in New York and around the world have cast him. Hollywood has called him for "Field of Dreams," "Men in Black," and "House of Games." But, the play was the thing for Mike.

"There is a sense of fun that comes from working with other actors, many of whom, all of whom are younger than I am, and we treat each other as peers, not as mentor to student," he said.

Besides theatre longevity, the Army vet could claim another distinction.

"I sent the teletype message from Eisenhower to the Pentagon that announced the end of the war," Nussbaum said.

