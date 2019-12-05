Gunman dead, 2 killed in shooting at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard in Hawaii

HONOLULU -- The military says a U.S. sailor shot and killed two civilian Department of Defense employees at the Pearl Harbor shipyard before taking his own life.

The military didn't release a motive or any identifying information about the sailor who opened fire Wednesday at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard. A third victim is at a hospital. Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam has reopened following a lockdown.





Two hospitals said they were each treating a victim but didn't have details on their conditions.

The base has reopened following a lockdown.

The shipyard repairs, maintains and modernizes the ships and submarines of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, which is headquartered at Pearl Harbor. The base is the home port for 10 destroyers and 15 submarines.

Hawaii Gov. David Ige said the White House has offered assistance from federal agencies and that the state is also ready to help if needed. A White House spokesman said President Donald Trump has been briefed on the shooting.

"I join in solidarity with the people of Hawaii as we express our heartbreak over this tragedy and concern for those affected by the shooting," Ige said in a statement.

The shipyard is across the harbor from the Pearl Harbor National Memorial, which on Saturday will mark the 78th anniversary of the Japanese attack that propelled the U.S. into World War II. More than 2,300 Americans died in the attack on Dec. 7, 1941.

Officials were planning a news conference Wednesday afternoon.

This story is still developing, check back for updates.
