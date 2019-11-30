Lincoln Park Zoo kicks off festive fun with return of holiday tradition Zoolights

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Lincoln Park Zoo is twinkling for an annual holiday tradition.

Visitors were invited to help flip the switch Friday for the opening ceremony of ZooLights, which has been bringing festive fun to Chicago for 25 years.

This year, there are more than 2.5 million lights shining bright with hundreds of displays.

The ZooLights experience is free and open to the public, but there are also ticketed attractions.

For more information on the special events hosted at the zoo, click here.
