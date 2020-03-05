Milwaukee police chief rules out race as motivation behind Molson Coors shooting; beer production resumes

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee's police chief said he believes mental health issues are the likely reason for a shooting that claimed six lives at the Molson Coors campus last week.

Chief Alfonso Morales said in a statement Wednesday he does not believe racial issues led 51-year old Anthony Ferrill to carry out the attack, in which he shot and killed five people before turning the gun on himself.

RELATED: Molson Coors mass shooting victims, suspected gunman ID'd as Anthony Ferrill, Milwaukee police say
EMBED More News Videos

Milwaukee police have identified the five victims of the Molson Coors mass shooting, as well as the suspected gunman.



Morales said Ferrill had been friendly with some of the victims, according to WISN.

"Various sources have reported that the suspect's actions were racially motivated and that he was directly impacted by racism while working for the company," the statement said. "Detectives have interviewed several witnesses regarding the suspect's actions and statements leading up to the incident."

Police said they do not believe any of the victims were targeted.

"As a result of the preliminary investigation, neither race nor racism has been identified as a factor in this incident," the statement said.

RELATED: Molson Coors brewery in Milwaukee reopens Monday after 5 employees killed in mass shooting
EMBED More News Videos

Milwaukee's Molson Coors campus will reopen Monday morning for the first time since a gunman shot and killed five people before killing himself last Wednesday.



Molson Coors in Milwaukee reopened Monday, with increased security and counselors available.

"We have begun the healing process after this unimaginable tragedy, but it will take time," spokesman Adam Collins said.

Beer production resumed Thursday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wisconsindeadly shootingfatal shootingmass shootingshooting
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
5th COVID-19 case confirmed in Ill.
Art Van closing all stores, liquidation sales begin Friday
Glencoe worker exposed to confirmed case of COVID-19: officials
R. Kelly pleads not guilty to updated indictment
Man charged in fatal West Side bar stabbing held without bail: judge
US coronavirus death toll hits 11 as nursing home investigated
Witness awarded for helping investigators in CTA Blue Line shooting: CPD
Show More
Deep Dish Pizza? No, Deep Dish Cookie!
COVID-19 fears grip markets again; stocks and bond yields slide
McHenry woman laid to rest for final time next to mother
Map of new coronavirus cases around the United States, world
News Fix: Katy Perry reveals she's expecting first child
More TOP STORIES News