Milwaukee police chief rules out race as motivation behind Molson Coors shooting; beer production resumes

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5972740" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Milwaukee police have identified the five victims of the Molson Coors mass shooting, as well as the suspected gunman.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5978714" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Milwaukee's Molson Coors campus will reopen Monday morning for the first time since a gunman shot and killed five people before killing himself last Wednesday.

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee's police chief said he believes mental health issues are the likely reason for a shooting that claimed six lives at the Molson Coors campus last week.Chief Alfonso Morales said in a statement Wednesday he does not believe racial issues led 51-year old Anthony Ferrill to carry out the attack, in which he shot and killed five people before turning the gun on himself.Morales said Ferrill had been friendly with some of the victims,"Various sources have reported that the suspect's actions were racially motivated and that he was directly impacted by racism while working for the company," the statement said. "Detectives have interviewed several witnesses regarding the suspect's actions and statements leading up to the incident."Police said they do not believe any of the victims were targeted."As a result of the preliminary investigation, neither race nor racism has been identified as a factor in this incident," the statement said.Molson Coors in Milwaukee reopened Monday, with increased security and counselors available."We have begun the healing process after this unimaginable tragedy, but it will take time," spokesman Adam Collins said.Beer production resumed Thursday.