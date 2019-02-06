Milwaukee police officer shot, killed while executing search warrant

MILWAUKEE --A 35-year-old Milwaukee police officer was fatally shot Wednesday morning while executing a search warrant on the city's south side.
A 26-year-old Milwaukee man was taken into custody.
The officer, a 17-year veteran of the department, is the third killed in the line of duty in the last eight months. Officials said he was part of the highly trained and tight-knit Tactical Enforcement Unit.
"This is been an incredible difficult year for the department. Now the third officer has lost his life in the service of Milwaukee, so it's a sad day for this community," Ald. Bob Donovan told WISN-TV.
First responders were called to the area of South 12th and West Manitoba streets shortly after 9 a.m. They included Milwaukee firefighters and officers from the Marquette University Police Department.
The officer, who was not immediately identified, was transported to Froedtert Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Authorities declined to comment about the nature of the search warrant that was being executed.
After the officer was conveyed to the hospital, officers gathered in a circle at the scene and bowed their heads.
During an afternoon press briefing, the mayor and deputy police chief asked the public for prayers and support.
Officer Charles Irvine was killed June 7 when the squad car he was in rolled near North 76th Street and West Silver Spring Drive. Officer Michael Michalski died July 25. The 17-year veteran of the department was killed in an exchange of gunfire with a man wanted on drug and gun violations.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.