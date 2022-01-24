6 found dead inside Milwaukee home during welfare check, authorities say

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WLS) -- The Milwaukee Medical Examiner's Office confirms a sixth person's body has been found at a home in Milwaukee.Five of the victims are men, one is a woman. Police said Sunday that the victims are being investigated as homicides.Officers were called to the home for a welfare check just before 4 p.m. Sunday."At this time, the motive and information regarding any involved suspects is not known to us right now," said Assistant Chief Paul Formolo with the Milwaukee Police Department.Formolo said the welfare check came from citizens who had concerns about the occupants of the house. He added that it is a normal call the department responds to all the time, but not usually with these results.Autopsies are expected to take place Monday. Further details were not available.Investigators ask anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers or the Milwaukee Police Department.